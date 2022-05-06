Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Shivanji Joshi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed list of contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: This season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading to Cape Town for a new adventure and some exceptional stunts.

The all-time favourite stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to begin soon.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show Fear Factor. The makers are keen to make the upcoming season grand and take the reality TV show to another level.

This season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading to Cape Town for a new adventure and some exceptional stunts.

Here are a few of the contestants that will be a part of the show: