Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy black beachwear - See viral pics

Television actress Mouni Roy has become a household after her appearance in 'Devon Ke Dev.... Mahadev'. She has a huge fan following on social media, she often burns the internet with her sizzling hot pics. The actress keeps her fans updated with her latest pictures. (All images: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
1. Mouni Roy's smile
Mouni Roy has a beautiful smile and a sexy body. She often flaunts her curves in bikinis and short dresses.
2. Mouni Roy's fashion game
Mouni Roy's has a great fashion sense, she knows how to carry herself in any outfit.
3. Mouni Roy's private life
Mouni Roy is one of those actresses who like to keep their personal life away from media. While speaking to womansera about her private life, she had said, "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself."
4. Mouni Roy's upcoming projects
On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film
5. Mouni Roy's family
Mouni Roy is very close to her family and she missed them during the 2020 lockdown. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said, "It's difficult to live without family. I miss them. I've my bouts of crying. We speak on phone calls and video calls."