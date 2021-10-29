Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Photos

Photos

Mouni Roy looks sexy in orange bikini top, velvet slit skirt; photos from Dubai go VIRAL

Mouni Roy's recent photos, from Dubai, in which the diva is looking sizzling hot, are now going viral on the internet.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Oct 29, 2021, 07:26 PM IST

Actor Mouni Roy, who became a household after her stint in the hit TV serial 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin', is surely one of the sexiest and boldest celebs on social media. Mouni does not shy away from flaunting her sexy and slender figure by donning chic and bold clothes. 

Mouni Roy does her own thing when it comes to making a splash on the internet as in films and television. Mouni Roy's recent photos, from Dubai, in which the diva is looking sizzling hot, are now going viral on the internet. 

1. Mouni Roy looks sizzling at the beach in Dubai

Mouni Roy looks sizzling at the beach in Dubai
1/5

For her beach outing, Mouni Roy chose to wear an orange bikini top and an off-white slit skirt.

2. Netizens dropped fire emojis in the comment section of Mouni Roy's recent post

Netizens dropped fire emojis in the comment section of Mouni Roy
2/5

As soon as Mouni Roy shared the pictures, the comment section was filled with heart-eye, fire, and heart emojis. Of late, Mouni has been wreaking havoc on social media by constantly sharing bold pictures and videos on Instagram to entertain her fans. 

3. Mouni Roy recently attended Ind vs Pak match at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mouni Roy recently attended Ind vs Pak match at ICC Men
3/5

Mouni Roy was recently also spotted at the Dubai International Stadium, cheering for Team India during the India vs Pakistan match. 

4. Mouni Roy's upcoming projects

Mouni Roy
4/5

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

5. Mouni Roy has a massive fan following on social media

Mouni Roy has a massive fan following on social media
5/5

Mouni Roy is a social media sensation and has more than 19.8 million followers on Instagram.