Mouni Roy looks sexy in orange bikini top, velvet slit skirt; photos from Dubai go VIRAL
Mouni Roy's recent photos, from Dubai, in which the diva is looking sizzling hot, are now going viral on the internet.
- DNA Web Team
- Oct 29, 2021, 07:26 PM IST
Actor Mouni Roy, who became a household after her stint in the hit TV serial 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin', is surely one of the sexiest and boldest celebs on social media. Mouni does not shy away from flaunting her sexy and slender figure by donning chic and bold clothes.
Mouni Roy does her own thing when it comes to making a splash on the internet as in films and television. Mouni Roy's recent photos, from Dubai, in which the diva is looking sizzling hot, are now going viral on the internet.
1. Mouni Roy looks sizzling at the beach in Dubai
2. Netizens dropped fire emojis in the comment section of Mouni Roy's recent post
As soon as Mouni Roy shared the pictures, the comment section was filled with heart-eye, fire, and heart emojis. Of late, Mouni has been wreaking havoc on social media by constantly sharing bold pictures and videos on Instagram to entertain her fans.
3. Mouni Roy recently attended Ind vs Pak match at ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Mouni Roy was recently also spotted at the Dubai International Stadium, cheering for Team India during the India vs Pakistan match.
4. Mouni Roy's upcoming projects
On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
5. Mouni Roy has a massive fan following on social media