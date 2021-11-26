Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Mouni Roy flaunts her insanely HOT body in short shimmery dress, shares jaw-dropping pics

Take a peek at some of Mouni Roy's steamy photos from her most recent photoshoot.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 26, 2021, 04:34 PM IST

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame after starring in the hit TV shows 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin,' is unquestionably one of the sexiest and most outspoken celebrities on social media. Mouni doesn't mind showing off her stunning and slender figure by wearing trendy and daring outfits.

When it comes to making a splash on the internet, as well as in films and television, Mouni Roy does things her own way. Mouni Roy's recent photoshoot, in which the diva looks sexy, has gone viral on the internet.

1. Mouni Roy's outfit

Mouni Roy's outfit
1/5

In a short shimmering black dress, Mouni Roy looks gorgeous.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

2. Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves

Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves
2/5

In the gold-embellished full-sleeved dress, Mouni Roy flaunts her uber-hot figure.

3. Mouni Roy's subtle makeup

Mouni Roy's subtle makeup
3/5

Mouni Roy wore black eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

4. Mouni Roy poses for the lens

Mouni Roy poses for the lens
4/5

Mouni Roy looks steamy as she poses for photos on a couch.

5. Mouni Roy's hairstyle

Mouni Roy's hairstyle
5/5

Mouni Roy's long, straight tresses are parted in the middle and left open.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.