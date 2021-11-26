Mouni Roy flaunts her insanely HOT body in short shimmery dress, shares jaw-dropping pics

Take a peek at some of Mouni Roy's steamy photos from her most recent photoshoot.
Mouni Roy, who rose to fame after starring in the hit TV shows 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin,' is unquestionably one of the sexiest and most outspoken celebrities on social media. Mouni doesn't mind showing off her stunning and slender figure by wearing trendy and daring outfits.
When it comes to making a splash on the internet, as well as in films and television, Mouni Roy does things her own way. Mouni Roy's recent photoshoot, in which the diva looks sexy, has gone viral on the internet.
1. Mouni Roy's outfit
In a short shimmering black dress, Mouni Roy looks gorgeous.
2. Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves
In the gold-embellished full-sleeved dress, Mouni Roy flaunts her uber-hot figure.
3. Mouni Roy's subtle makeup
Mouni Roy wore black eyeshadow and nude lipstick.
4. Mouni Roy poses for the lens
Mouni Roy looks steamy as she poses for photos on a couch.
5. Mouni Roy's hairstyle
Mouni Roy's long, straight tresses are parted in the middle and left open.