Mouni Roy drops breath-taking pictures from Sangeet ceremony, looks stunning in embroidered lehenga-choli

Check out Mouni Roy's gorgeous sangeet photos and a few details about her wedding to Suraj Nambiar.
Mouni Roy, better known as 'Naagin,' the stunning television actress, is currently enjoying the time of her life. Mouni recently married her beau Suraj Nambiar, and the photos and videos from the ceremony and other celebrations show how much fun she had. Throughout her wedding events, the actress wore exquisite clothes, which has wowed her followers.
1. Mouni Roy's sangeet outfit
Bride Mouni Roy donned a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery for the Sangeet night.
2. Mouni Roy's wedding to Suraj Nambiar
Mouni and Suraj married on January 27 in Goa, where they exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by a Bengali wedding.
3. Mouni Roy's wedding guests
A number of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Arjun, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, and others, attended the wedding festivities.
4. Mouni Roy's sangeet performances
Several videos and photographs from Mouni's sangeet ceremony have been posted on the internet. Arjun Bijlani, the Naagin actor's close pal, has a lot of videos on his Instagram account. On 'Mahi Ve' from 'Kal Ho Na Ho', he danced alongside Mouni's other buddies, Rahul Shetty, Pratik Utekar, and Manmeet from the Meet Brothers.
5. Mouni Roy's wedding festivities
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar threw a pool brunch and Sangeet night to share their happiness with their friends and family after their gorgeous wedding. The new bride wore a sparkling green full-length dress with sunglasses for the Goa-style pool brunch. Suraj donned a light blue and white shirt with trousers.