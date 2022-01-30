Mouni Roy drops breath-taking pictures from Sangeet ceremony, looks stunning in embroidered lehenga-choli

Mouni Roy, better known as 'Naagin,' the stunning television actress, is currently enjoying the time of her life. Mouni recently married her beau Suraj Nambiar, and the photos and videos from the ceremony and other celebrations show how much fun she had. Throughout her wedding events, the actress wore exquisite clothes, which has wowed her followers.