Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'

Gauahar Khan is delighted to step into her new phase of life, and her latest photos have left netizens impressed.
Gauahar Khan is setting new goals with a maternity photoshoot. On Instagram, Gauahar dropped a carousel post with a new photoshoot, and it left the netizens impressed. Let's take a look at the photos. (Images source: Gauahar Khan Instagram)
1. Gauahar Khan setting new goals of maternity photoshoot
Gauahar Khan impressed her fans by flaunting her baby bump in a long heavy pink lehenga.
2. Gauahar Khan's fairyland moment
The actress is currently enjoying motherhood and even called it a fairyland.
3. Netizens in awe of Gauahar Khan
As soon as Gauahar Khan posted the photos, netizens were in awe of her. Many social media users said "Mashallah."
4. Dreamy Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan went on to garner praise and blessings from the netizens. A user called her, "Incredibly beautiful & dreamy! MashaAllah." Another user wrote, "Nobody is ready to argue with me that Gauahar is actually the most beautiful and strong woman Masha Allah."
5. The unmissable glow of Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan's pregnancy glow has certainly impressed the netizens, and she received extremely positive responses for her latest photoshoot.
6. Gauahar Khan glowing avatar in yellow
Gauahar Khan looks pretty in a yellow sharara dress, and a few social media users called her 'eternal sunshine.'
7. Gauahar Khan announced pregnancy
Last year in December, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announced that they will soon become parents as they are expecting their first child. Sharing the news with their fans, the couple posted an adorable video. The texts on the video read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.” They captioned the post, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video.
Here's the post
8. Gauahar Khan giving out 'Soni Kudi' wibes
In this blue traditional costume, Gauahar Khan is giving 'Soni Kudi' vibes. Khan posted the photo with the capiton, "Salaame ishq meri Jaan #surat #desi #momtobe Masha Allah!"