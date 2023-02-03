Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'

7/8

Last year in December, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announced that they will soon become parents as they are expecting their first child. Sharing the news with their fans, the couple posted an adorable video. The texts on the video read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.” They captioned the post, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video.

Here's the post