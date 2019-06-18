'#MenToo movement is about justice and equality, it complements #MeToo': Karan Oberoi on being falsely accused of rape

During an interaction with a daily, television actor Karan Oberoi, who was accused of rape spoke at length about the complainant, #MenToo movement and more.

A month back, television actor Karan Oberoi was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai. The FIR had read as, "Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up." A month after being in judicial custody, Karan was released from the jail. Justice Dere of Mumbai High Court had said to PTI, "Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police are yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation."

Now after being released from the jail, Karan spoke at length to Bombay Times about his stay in jail for about a month, about the complainant, #MenToo movement and more.

Speaking about the movement, Oberoi told the daily, "This isn’t against any other movement. In fact, it complements it. Women, too, suffer when men who are close to them, are implicated in false cases."

Read his quotes below: