'#MenToo movement is about justice and equality, it complements #MeToo': Karan Oberoi on being falsely accused of rape

During an interaction with a daily, television actor Karan Oberoi, who was accused of rape spoke at length about the complainant, #MenToo movement and more.
A month back, television actor Karan Oberoi was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai. The FIR had read as, "Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up." A month after being in judicial custody, Karan was released from the jail. Justice Dere of Mumbai High Court had said to PTI, "Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police are yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation."
Now after being released from the jail, Karan spoke at length to Bombay Times about his stay in jail for about a month, about the complainant, #MenToo movement and more.
Speaking about the movement, Oberoi told the daily, "This isn’t against any other movement. In fact, it complements it. Women, too, suffer when men who are close to them, are implicated in false cases."
1. Last time Karan spoke to the complainant...
While talking to Bombay Times, Karan Oberoi was asked about the last time, he spoke to the complainant. To which he stated, "A few days before I filed the NC against her. She had called me, saying that she is in trouble. However, when I met her, she tried to hit me. That’s when I realised that she is beyond help and nothing could be done to change her mind."
2. Was the actor in a relationship with her?
When asked about the details about the woman, Karan replied, "We met on a dating app, where she introduced herself as a healer and astrologer. Then we shifted to WhatsApp and slowly got talking. She did not tell me that she was into witchcraft and voodoo, but I soon realised that something was amiss. She would often tell me that I am a misfit and that I needed someone like her to protect me. These conversations started making me uncomfortable, and finally, she told me that she is a Wiccan, who has been practising black magic and occult for years. She told me that she could change my destiny by giving me the power to control anyone in the industry. She also claimed that she could cause irreparable damage to anyone she wants to."
He further said, "So, a few months after meeting her, I told her that I wanted to end our association. In fact, I was so scared that I started avoiding her."
3. On being accused of raping her in 2017.
The complainant also accused that Karan raped her in the year 2017. Speaking of the same, the 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin' actor said, "That’s a figment of her imagination. If somebody rapes you, then you don’t text him saying, ‘Hi Sweety!’ Also, you won’t ask for sex or plead with the ‘rapist’ to answer your calls. Rape is a heinous crime and you can’t make these charges in a frivolous manner. Tell her to give the date when the rape happened. How can someone not remember the date of an incident of that magnitude? She knows that if she errs with the date, her charges will fall flat."
4. #MenToo movement...
Talking about the #MenToo movement, Karan went on to say, "I have been an advocate of both. The #MenToo movement is about justice and equality. In fact, it complements #MeToo. Take my case, for example. The whole episode was most traumatic for my mother and sister. #MenToo is the need of the hour. A society thrives when everybody lives in peace and harmony. #MenToo stands for the fact that if you file a false case, you can get into trouble because every person who gets away with levelling false charges will encourage others to follow suit. When it comes to the #MeToo movement, I will fight for it shoulder-to-shoulder, but don’t persecute an innocent man and put him behind bars, because the agenda then gets diluted. That’s the point we are making with this movement. If we are suddenly going to answer years of patriarchy by creating an imbalance in the equation between men and women, we are asking for trouble. It will create discord between men and women. How would I know that the next woman I meet can be trusted and how can I safeguard myself, will be the questions that will haunt every man."
He concluded by saying, "This movement isn’t just about men, but about gender equality. In any case, people who are severely affected are the women in the family. Our empathy is towards the pain and not the gender."
5. Aftermath
WhenKaran was asked about his current state of mind and future plans, he said, "These charges were more damaging to my mind than my career. As far as the latter is concerned, I am doing fine, because offers are already coming in. I want to take my time to evaluate every offer. Meanwhile, I will continue writing my book. Besides, #MenToo is a mission I am not giving up on. In fact, nothing will take a back seat, be it singing, acting, writing, producing or directing."
