Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series

When Meghan gave birth to Archie, she did not pose on the steps of St. Mary's hospital in London, instead, she posed for pictures in the palace with the newborn baby two days later. She got massive backlash for not posing on the steps of St. Mary's hospital, as other royals did right after giving birth. Meghan opened up about the whole episode in the documentary.

Meghan said because she was 'older' she had to opt for Portland Hospital where the doctor was and that a photo call there would have been impossible. She then asked for another option and finally, everyone agreed on doing it in the palace.

Meghan said, "And everything, in turn, was like, 'Yes. Yes, great. Oh, yes.' At no point did someone go, 'Absolutely not.'

"However, the British media slammed her for not following the royal tradition of doing a photo call on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital later. "The amount of abuse that we got...for not wanting to serve our child up on a silver platter, was incredible," said Harry in the documentary. Later the couple also discussed how the birth of their child was massively trolled online .After the birth of Archie, Harry said, "Media, social media starts to take on a life of its own. Someone in the media posted a photograph of a couple with a chimp, and at the top it says, `Royal baby leaves the hospital.` So that was one of the first things that I saw."

"It was when we started having harder conversations about what needs to happen for us to be able to continue to make this work," Meghan added.