Cast of new show Megha Barsenge seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of premiere

After the visit, Kinshuk and Neha shared their thoughts about their visit. Kinshuk said, "Growing up in a Punjabi family, I would often go with my parents to seek the blessings of the almighty and to celebrate good news. As I begin this new chapter with Megha Barsenge, the serenity of the gurudwara brings me great comfort."

On the other side, Neha said, "Whenever I had the time, I would visit the gurudwara, and it always brought me peace. This time, my visit was not just to seek blessings but also to express my gratitude for all that I am blessed with."