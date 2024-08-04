Cast of new show Megha Barsenge seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of premiere

Ahead of the premiere of Megha Barsenge, Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan visited gurudwara at Chandigarh to seek blessings.
Bringing the topic of bride abandonment, Neha Rana, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neil Bhatt will be bringing Megha Barsenge. Ahead of the show's premiere, the lead cast, Kinshuk and Neha visited a gurudwara at Chandigarh to seek the blessings.
1. Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana outside gurudwara
Ahead of the show's premiere, Kinshuk Mahajan and Neha Rana visited a gurudwara at Chandigarh.
2. Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan seeking blessing
In these photos, Kinshuk and Neha are seen bowing before the almighty and seeking blessings for the success of their new series.
3. Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan on their gurudwara visit
After the visit, Kinshuk and Neha shared their thoughts about their visit. Kinshuk said, "Growing up in a Punjabi family, I would often go with my parents to seek the blessings of the almighty and to celebrate good news. As I begin this new chapter with Megha Barsenge, the serenity of the gurudwara brings me great comfort."
On the other side, Neha said, "Whenever I had the time, I would visit the gurudwara, and it always brought me peace. This time, my visit was not just to seek blessings but also to express my gratitude for all that I am blessed with."
4. Megha Barsenge is about...
Megha Barsenge portrays the plight of abandoned brides who are left behind by their husbands right after marriage. This family drama centres on Megha (played by Neha Rana), a young woman with dreams of a grand wedding. Unfortunately, her dreams are shattered when Manoj (played by Kinshuk Mahajan) betrays her, leaving her alone amidst the chaos. Enter Arjun (played by Neil Bhatt), who becomes Megha’s confidant and greatest support.
5. Neha Rana on playing titular role in Megha Barsenge
Neha (also known for Udaariyaan) shared her thoughts about playing the titular role. "One of the most challenging aspects of this role was capturing the many emotions that Megha goes through – from the initial excitement of marrying an NRI to the devastating realization that she has been abandoned, and finally, her determination to confront her husband. I feel responsible for bringing out each sentiment with utmost sincerity and rawness, honouring strong women who have been in Megha’s shoes."
6. Kinshuk Mahajan on Megha Barsenge
Playing the role of Manoj, Kinshuk said, "As an actor, I've always strived to portray diverse characters, but playing a con man who exploits the dreams and trust of an innocent bride has been particularly intense. My character represents a dark reality that unfortunately exists in our society. Manoj's actions are reprehensible, and I hope that by showcasing the manipulation involved in such schemes, viewers will be alert to these dangers.” Megha Barsenge will be premiering on August 6 every day at 7:00 pm only on Colors.
Read: Naezy slams Armaan, Ranvir for misbehaving with women on BB OTT 3, admits Gully Boy has affected his image | Exclusive
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.