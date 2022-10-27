Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakre's ex-girlfriend

According to rumours, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakre and Marathi actress Veena Jagtap were once romantically involved.
With its humour, controversy, and other elements, Bigg Boss 16 has captivated audiences worldwide. Shiv Thakre is one competitor who has captured the hearts of the public. Shiv, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, has been loved by the audience. According to rumours, the artist and Marathi actress Veena Jagtap were once romantically involved. Continue reading if you want to learn more about Veena Jagtap.
1. Who is Veena Jagtap
Veena Jagtap is a well known actress in the Marathi television industry.
2. Veena Jagtap in Bigg Boss Marathi
Veena gained immediate notoriety after taking part in the reality show Big Boss Marathi 2 in 2019.
3. Veena Jagtap and Shiv Thakre's relationship
Industry rumours surround Veena's relationship with actor and Bigg Boss participant Shiv Thakare. Both apparently fell in love and forged a close bond within the Bigg Boss house. As a result, fans have been constantly curious about their relationship status, and occasionally, Veena and Shiv-related rumours circulate on social media. The two had pictures of one another on their social media accounts, but then removed them, sparking breakup rumours.
4. Veena Jagtap's social media
Veena Jagtap enjoys a massive following of 445K people on Instagram.
5. Veena Jagtap's reaction to question about Shiv Thakre
In a recent ‘Ask me a question’ session a user asked Veena about her relationship with Shiv Thakare. In reply she wrote, “First and Last I am Not Answerable Anything To Anybody regarding my Personal life. Have some morals & Give people Space to Breathe… Do I ever come and ask ki aapka kya chal raha hai ya kya nahi chal raha coz I Always Mind My own Business.”