Meet Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed whose glamorous photos are breaking the internet

Television actress Urfi Javed (Uorfi Javed) who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT, often makes headlinens for her fashion choices. But this time, it is Urfi's sister Asfi javed, a blogger ans social media influcencer who is in the news. Asfi Javed, who has a following of over 132 thousand, is a fashion enthusiast. Currently, her glamorous photos are breaking the internet. Check out some pictures of Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed below.
1. Meet Urfi Javed sister Asfi Javed
Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame has beend ominating the headlines ever since she briefly appeared on the controversial reality show. Urfi Javed is known for her eccentric and sometimes even bizarre fashion choices. However, this time it is not Urfi but her younger sister Asfi Javed whose in the limelight. Let's know more about her.
2. Urfi Javed's fashion choices vs Asfi Javed's
As opposed to her elder sister Urfi Javed's bold fashion choices, Asfi Javed's sartorial chocies seems a little more wearable. While's Urfi has an outgoing choice as far as fashion is concerned, Asfi's outfits selections are more relatable.
3. Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed is a social media influencer
Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed who is a blogger, has decent fan base of over 132 thousand followers on Instagram. Each of her pictures get thousands of likes and go viral in minutes.
4. Decoding Asfi Javed's style statement
From denims, traditional wear, classy dresses to chic co-ord sets, crop tops and eveningwear, Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed can pull off any outfit like a queen!
5. Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed looks sizzling hot in beachwear
Flauting her toned body in a tye-and-dye co-ord beachwear set, Asfi Javed made heads turns as she posed against the backdrop of the sea, sun and sand.
6. Asfi Javed's all for all things fashion
Asfi Javed's Instagram account is proof that the girl loves all things fashion. She's seen posing in different outfits, giving beauty and fashion tips and setting major style goals.