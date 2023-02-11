Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive

MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barki and Soundous Moukafir talk about their connection and journey in an interview with DNA.
The famous dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 4 has finally ended after three months with Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir winning the title, defeating Justin D'Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas and Kashish Thakur-Akashlina Chandra in the Grand Finale.
Hamid was born and brought up in Delhi in a family who migrated from Afghanistan. Soundous is a model in Mumbai, originally from Moroccan and French heritage. In an interview with DNA, they both opened up about their connection and their journey inside the show. They also shared how their past experience in MTV Roadies helped them win the dating reality show.
(All images: Hamid Barkzi andSoundous Moukafir/Instagram)
1. Hamid and Soundous on winning MTV Splitsvilla X4
Soundous said, "It feels like I am the queen of MTV right now". Hamid added, "It feels amazing. The feeling would be even better when more people come to know."
2. Hamid and Soundous on their journey and connection on the show
Speaking about their journey and connection with each other, Soundous stated, "It was exceptional. I never expected myself to be that Soundous who was in MTV Splitsvilla. I am so proud of how my journey started and ended. The feeling of experiencing this journey alone would have been very different from experiencing it with Hamid as a partner. He taught me so many things which I thought I would never be able to do. Being his partner was a journey of a lot of learning and unlearning."
Hamid further added, "Soundous was the best person I could do this journey with. She was always there with me. Though the whole Villa was against us, we were standing strong with each other and I am proud of that. The journey has been amazing for me. I totally enjoyed it, there were lots of ups and downs. The result matters and that is positive, so we are very happy."
3. Hamid and Soundous on the toughest part in MTV Splitsvilla X4
"I think the toughest part is to handle so many people because they were different personalities and different ages with different levels of maturity, so you can't deal with two persons in the same way. That was very hard because it takes a lot of energy", said Soundous. Hamid stated that the toughest part for him was, "When you know your friends are backstabbing you."
4. Hamid and Soundous on how their Roadies experience helped them win Splitsvilla
Before winning MTV Splitsvilla, Hamid has also won MTV Roadies Revolution in 2020-2021 and Soundous finished seventh in Roadies: Journey In South Africa last year. We, at DNA, asked them how their experience in the adventure reality show helped them win the dating reality show. Hamid responded, "When it comes to Roadies and Spitsvilla, they are two different shows. In Roadies, you learn the presence of mind while doing challenges. For completing a challenge, you don't have to be just physically strong, your presence of mind should be good and you should focus. That's what helped in Splistvilla".
Soundous continued, "It definitely helped me, it's like taking a course for the second time. If there is one thing I took from Roadies and copy-pasted to Splisvilla is that you can make it to the end, and you can win a show by being in a small circle. You don't have to gather a lot of friends to reach the end. Two-three people are enough and sometimes, you alone are enough. That's like something I applied with my blind eyes."
5. Hamid and Soundous name their Bollywood crushes
When we asked the MTV Splitsvilla winners to name the Bollywood actors they would like to date, Soundous picked Aditya Roy Kapur and Hamid he finds Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh "very cute".
6. Hamid and Soundous reveal if they would be willing to take part in Bigg Boss
Concluding their conversation with DNA, Soundous and Hamid both replied in the affirmative that they would love to participated in the next season of Bigg Boss as they stated, "Hell yes, if given the chance".