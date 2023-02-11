Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive

2/6

Speaking about their journey and connection with each other, Soundous stated, "It was exceptional. I never expected myself to be that Soundous who was in MTV Splitsvilla. I am so proud of how my journey started and ended. The feeling of experiencing this journey alone would have been very different from experiencing it with Hamid as a partner. He taught me so many things which I thought I would never be able to do. Being his partner was a journey of a lot of learning and unlearning."

Hamid further added, "Soundous was the best person I could do this journey with. She was always there with me. Though the whole Villa was against us, we were standing strong with each other and I am proud of that. The journey has been amazing for me. I totally enjoyed it, there were lots of ups and downs. The result matters and that is positive, so we are very happy."