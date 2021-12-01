Meet lesser-known wives of TV stars Dilip Joshi, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and others

Today, we will introduce you to the lesser-known wives of TV stars who prefer to stay away from the media limelight.
In the age of social media and paps tailing celebrities, we get to see TV and film stars out and about on a daily basis. And while fans are always on the lookout for updates about the stars they worship or like, they are often intrigued about TV/film stars' families too.
1. Ronit Roy's wife Neelam Bose Roy
Ronit Roy and married actress-model Neelam Singh tied the knot in 2003. The couple who have been together for 20 years have a daughter Aador (born May 2005) and a son Agastya (born October 2007). (Image source: Instagram)
2. Kiku Sharda wife's Priyanka
Known for his perfect comic timing, Kiku Sharda who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show has been happily married to Priyanka. The couple participated in Nach Baliye 6, however, Priyanka is media-shy. The couple is blessed with two sons. (Image source: File photo)
3. Chandan Prabhakar's wife Nandini Khanna
Chandan Prabhakar got married to Nandini Khanna in 2015 and the couple are proud parents to a daughter named Advika. Chandan's wife Nandini prefers to stay away from the limelight and makes rare public appearances. (Image source: File photo)
4. Sunil Grover's wife Aarti Grover
Sunil Grover prefers to keep his personal life away from limelight but let us tell you that his wife Aarti Grover is very pretty. A very simple woman, Aarti maintains distance from the world of parties, TV and films. Despite this, she has been spotted with Sunil Grover several times by the paparazzi. (Image source: File photo)
5. Amar Upadhyay's wife Hetal Upadhyay
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame star Amar Upadhyay is happily married to Hetal Upadhyay, who is an engineer. They have a son Aryaman and a daughter Chenab. (Image source: Instagram)
6. Dilip Joshi's wife Jaymala Joshi
TMKOC' star Dilip Joshi who is best known for playing Jethalal in the hit sitcom is happily married to Jaymala Joshi. The actor's wife has stayed away from the limelight and make rare public appearances. (Image source: Instagram Fan Page)