Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who charges Rs 1.5 lakh per Instagram post, has net worth of Rs 25 crore at age 21

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is among the most popular TV actresses of her age and one of the biggest social media influencers in India.

With a follower count of an astounding 46 million on Instagram and several million more on other platforms, actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani commands more popularity on social media than some A-list Bollywood celebs. A look at her journey and how she capitalises on this fame.

1. Jannat Zubair Rahmani career

1/5 Jannat Zubair Rahmani began her career at the age of nine with the medical romance Dill Mill Gayye where she had an episodic role. She went on to appear in several shows as a child star.

2. Jannat Zubair Rahmani Maharana Pratap

2/5 Her breakthrough role as a child actor was that of young Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, when she was 13.

3. Jannat Zubair Rahmani photos

3/5 Through appearances in popular TV shows like Tu Aashiqui and films like Hichki, Jannat established herself as one of the most popular young actresses in the country.

4. Jannat Zubair Rahmani hot photos

4/5 Her Instagram following of 46 million mean she is a highly sought-after influencer. Through her brand collabs, Jannat reportedly earns above Rs 1.50 lakh per post on Instagram.

5. Jannat Zubair Rahmani net worth