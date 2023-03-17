Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7

Gutesham Khan will play the male lead in the next season of Ekta Kapoor-backed show Naagin 7.
Even before Tejasswi Prakash-starrer Naagin 6 has gone off air, the male lead for the next season Naagin 7 has been announced and it is none other than the popular television actor Gultesham Khan. Here's everything you need to know about him. (All images: Instagram)
1. Gultesham Khan to lead Naagin 7
Sharing snippets from various news portals, Gultesham Khan himself announced on his Instagram that he will be leading the next season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, planned to start three months later.
2. Gultesham Khan was originally going to be seen in Naagin 6
Initially, Gultesham was going to play a positive Naag in the ongoing season of Naagin 6 with Tejasswi Prakash but his track was put on hold, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the actor.
3. Gultesham Khan in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Before Naagin 7, Gultesham Khan has been introduced as a negative character in Colors' new supernatural fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal co-starring Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh.
4. Gultesham Khan's other shows
Gultesham Khan has appeared in multiple television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey,, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani among others.
5. Gultesham Khan's background
Born in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and raised in Delhi, Gultesham Khan completed his education in Delhi and acted in several plays in the Delhi theatre circuit before coming to Mumbai.
6. Who will be the female lead in Naagin 7?
Initially, there were reports that Sumbul Touqeer Khan or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who both participated in Bigg Boss 16, will lead Naagin 7, but now it is being rumoured that Ekta Kapoor is looking to launch a new face for her show.