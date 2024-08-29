Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

3/6

He came back to India in the 2000s to pursue his passion for acting, however, the road towards his dream was not very smooth. He struggled for 8 years in the industry. He formed his own theatre group called Pratibimb and performed in three Hindi / Marathi comedies. He even worked in several Marathi films like Doghat Tisra Aata Sagala Visara, Mission Champion, and TV shows such as Doon Fool Ek Doubtful and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. However, didn't get any fame.