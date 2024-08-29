Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Here's all you need to know about the engineer-turned-actor who became a star after 8 years of struggle.
This actor, who once used to work as a mechanical engineer in Dubai, left his job to pursue his passion for acting. He struggled for 8 years, and did theatre before he landed his breakthrough show that made him a star. He is none other than Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
1. Who is Mandar Chandwadkar?
Mandar Chandwadkar is an Indian television and film actor who works in Hindi and Marathi television. He is best known for playing the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in Sony SAB's comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
2. Mandar Chandwadkar engineer
Born in a Marathi family in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and attended R.M. Bhatt High School in Parel, Mumbai. He graduated from the Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Arts, Science & Commerce, in Matunga Mumbai. He used to work in Dubai as a mechanical engineer for three years. However, he decided to quit his high-paying job for acting and shifted back to India.
3. Mandar Chandwadkar early struggle
He came back to India in the 2000s to pursue his passion for acting, however, the road towards his dream was not very smooth. He struggled for 8 years in the industry. He formed his own theatre group called Pratibimb and performed in three Hindi / Marathi comedies. He even worked in several Marathi films like Doghat Tisra Aata Sagala Visara, Mission Champion, and TV shows such as Doon Fool Ek Doubtful and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. However, didn't get any fame.
4. Mandar Chandwadkar rise to stardom
The year 2008 became a life-changing time for Mandar Chandwadkar. All the risk he took of leaving his job and changing his career proved to be useful for him as he starred in one of the biggest, longest-running shows of television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He gained fame with his role as Bhide on the show and, since then, has become a TV star.
5. Mandar Chandwadkar net worth
Mandar Chandwadkar now lives a luxruious lifestyle. According to reports, he charges Rs 80,000 per episode and has a whopping net worth of Rs 42 crore. He also owns a swanky car collection.
6. Mandar to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 16 years, however recently there were rumours of Mandar Chandwadkar quiting the show. The actor clarified, "Guys, please do not believe in rumours, and please do not spread them. TMKOC show has been entertaining all of you since 2008, and it will continue the same in coming years. Just wanted to convey the truth, so I posted this reel. Lots of gratitude and lots of love. #tmkoc #genuine #gratitude #love (sic)."