3100350
Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Here's everything you need to know about Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbuk's boyfriend and entrepreneur Srikanth Bureddy.

  • Aman Wadhwa
  • Aug 04, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

Sana Makbul defeated the rapper Naezy to win Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Friday, August 2. After Sana left the Bigg Boss house, she was welcomed by her boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, who also confirmed their relationship. Here's everything you need to know about the entrepreneur. (All images: Srikanth Bureddy/Instagram)

Born in Telangana, Srikanth Bureddy graduated in bachelor's degree in computer science from Osmania University in 2002, and studied retail management from IIM Ahmedabad in 2008, as per his LinkedIn profile. He has headed marketing for Dr. Batra's, one of the largest chain of homeopathic clinics in India, from 2014 to 2015.

In 2016, Srikanth co-founded Valueleaf Services, that helps brands to connect and collaborate with their audience, In 2019, he co-founded Whistle Martech and Buddy Loan. The former is a mobile marketing panel that helps small and large scall businesses to enhance their sales and revenues, while the latter provides instant personal loans starting up to Rs 15 lakhs in just a few minutes. All the three companies are based in Bengaluru.

Srikanth Bureddy and Sana Makbul have been dating for a long time. Just a week before Sana went inside Bigg Boss OTT 3, Srikanth even organised a grand birthday party for her. The party was attended by multiple other celebrities and Sana's friends including Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and others.

After Sana Makbul left the Film City post the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale shoot, Srikanth Bureddy had organised a special car filled with flowers to welcome her and celebrate her win. He shared the photo with her and the show's trophy on his social media, and even confirmed their relationship.

After the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale, Srikanth Buddy spilled the beans on his marriage plans with Sana Makbul. Speaking to Times Now, he said in Hindi, "It will be done. You will get to know when it happens. Nothing is going to happen in the next two months. We will take our time. However, I assure you that we will get married. We will invite everybody."

