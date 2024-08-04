Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

5/5

After the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale, Srikanth Buddy spilled the beans on his marriage plans with Sana Makbul. Speaking to Times Now, he said in Hindi, "It will be done. You will get to know when it happens. Nothing is going to happen in the next two months. We will take our time. However, I assure you that we will get married. We will invite everybody."