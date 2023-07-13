Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

2/5

As per the report of Suchna Hindi, Elvish Yadav was a bright student, and as a child, he dreamt about having a government job. Elvish was popular in school and college with his impeccable sense of humour. He used to entertain his group with jokes. Slowly he started gaining interest in YouTube content.

Inspired by Ashish Chanchalani and Amit Bhadana, Yadav started his YouTube channel in 2016. Elvish uploaded his first video under the name of How Boys Take Selfie. Today, Elvish has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.1 million followers on Instagram.