Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Popular YouTuber and roast master Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant, and here's a glimpse of his background.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making waves in the digital format, and within four weeks, the show set some new streaming records. At the start of the fourth week, the taskmaster welcomed Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia as wildcard contestants. Among the two, Elvish has a massive fan following, and he has an interesting background as well. Let's get to know more about him (Image source: Elvish Yadav Instagram)
1. Elvish Yadav's family background
Born on 14 September 1997, Elvish Yadav was born in a Hindu family. His father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, is a lecturer. His mother, Sushma Yadav is a homemaker. Elvish also has an elder sister, Komal Yadav, and she is married.
2. The humble beginning of Elvish Yadav
As per the report of Suchna Hindi, Elvish Yadav was a bright student, and as a child, he dreamt about having a government job. Elvish was popular in school and college with his impeccable sense of humour. He used to entertain his group with jokes. Slowly he started gaining interest in YouTube content.
Inspired by Ashish Chanchalani and Amit Bhadana, Yadav started his YouTube channel in 2016. Elvish uploaded his first video under the name of How Boys Take Selfie. Today, Elvish has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.1 million followers on Instagram.
3. Elvish Yadav's net worth
As per multiple media reports, Elivsh owns multiple houses, and he earns Rs 8-10 lakh per month. And the rough estimate of his net worth is more than Rs 2 crores. His major sources of income include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Adsense, Brand Promotion and Sponsorship.
4. Elvish Yadav's swanky toys collection
Elvish Yadav owns a swanky collection of cars, including a Hyundai car, a Toyota Fortuner, and a Porsche 718 Boxster. Elvish also owns a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike.
5. The humanitarian side of Elvish Yadav
Elvish also owns a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Elvish Yadav Foundation, which helps in providing education to underprivileged kids, and free meals to the needful.
Here's a glimpse of Elvish's NGO