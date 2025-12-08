Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale, reveals late actor's connection with his parents: 'Hats off to Sunny, Bobby for...'
TELEVISION
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 08, 2025, 02:04 AM IST
1.Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19
Putting an end to the season’s most anticipated moment, Salman Khan announed Gaurav Khanna as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 in the Grand Finale on December 7. After a roller-coaster season packed with dramatic showdowns, emotional moments, and unexpected turns, Gaurav clinched the highest votes and walked away with the coveted trophy and Rs 50 lakh cash prize. He defeated Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik in the finale episode.
2.Gaurav Khanna education
Gaurav Khanna is an Indian television actor and model. He completed his education at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur and later completed his Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in Mumbai. He worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm for nearly a year before starting his acting career.
3.Gaurav Khanna acting career
Gaurav Khanna made his acting debut in 2005 with a brief appearance in Siddhanth. Khanna went on to take up supporting roles in Bhabhi and Kumkum before landing his first lead role in Meri Doli Tere Angana in 2007. Over the following decade, he built a steady television career with notable performances in shows such as Jeevan Saathi – Humsafar Zindagi Ke as Neil Fernandez, CID as Inspector Kavin, Tere Bin as Dr. Akshay Sinha, and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta as Prince Virendra Singh. In 2021, Gaurav became a household name after playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, the popular Star Plus serial headlined by Rupali Ganguly.
4.Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19
Throughout his stint on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna set himself apart from contestants who depended on drama or confrontation to stay in the spotlight. His game was defined by consistency, composure, and mental resilience. Khanna steered clear of avoidable disputes, articulated his views with reason instead of emotion, and maintained a humble, grounded presence without compromising his principles. These traits earned him significant respect from the other housemates and the viewers, and even drew praise from host Salman Khan, who hinted during the season's final Weekend Ka Vaar episode that he hoped to collaborate with Khanna soon. After navigating 15 demanding weeks and securing his place in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale task, Gaurav Khanna was undoubtedly the most deserving winner of Bigg Boss 19.
5.Gaurav Khanna also won Celebrity MasterChef India in 2025
Gaurav Khanna has always preferred to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, which is why he largely stayed away from reality television until this year. In early 2025, he made an exception by joining the debut season of Celebrity MasterChef India. The cooking-based competition was judged by celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, with choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan doubling as host and judge. In the Grand Finale, Khanna outperformed fellow finalists Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, Faisal Shaikh, and Rajiv Adatia, ultimately becoming the first-ever winner of Celebrity MasterChef India.