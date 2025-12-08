Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

4 . Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

Throughout his stint on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna set himself apart from contestants who depended on drama or confrontation to stay in the spotlight. His game was defined by consistency, composure, and mental resilience. Khanna steered clear of avoidable disputes, articulated his views with reason instead of emotion, and maintained a humble, grounded presence without compromising his principles. These traits earned him significant respect from the other housemates and the viewers, and even drew praise from host Salman Khan, who hinted during the season's final Weekend Ka Vaar episode that he hoped to collaborate with Khanna soon. After navigating 15 demanding weeks and securing his place in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale task, Gaurav Khanna was undoubtedly the most deserving winner of Bigg Boss 19.