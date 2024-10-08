Search icon
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Nyra Banerjee has a huge fan following on social media, she often shares eye-catching pictures in stylish outfits on Instagram.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 08, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Meet the actress set to win hearts in Bigg Boss 18! Nyra Banerjee, known for her roles in various TV serials, brought 400 pairs of clothes to the show. The highly anticipated season of Salman Khan's show premiered on October 6, 2024, at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. 

Take a look at Nyra and her lifestyle:

Nyra Banerjee

Nyra Banerjee
1/6

Apart from being an actor, Nyra is also a popular social media influencer in the beauty and lifestyle niche, having millions of followers in India. Fans are eager to see her fashion choices in the house.

Early life:

Early life:
2/6

Madhuurima Banerjee was born on May 14, 1987 in Mumbai. She changed her name to Nyra for her professional career. She learned Hindustani classical music and ghazal from her mother and sang children's songs, and also studied Kathak but had to stop due to her father's job.

 

Was set to play Sita in Iyer's film adaptation of the Ramayana

Was set to play Sita in Iyer's film adaptation of the Ramayana
3/6

While recording a song, she was discovered by director G. V. Iyer, who cast her in the Hindi TV serial Kadambari. She was set to play Sita in Iyer's film adaptation of the Ramayana, but the project was cancelled after his passing. 

Career

Career
4/6

Due to her studies, she initially turned down major roles until Priyadarshan convinced her to lead in his film. Nyra Banerjee started her acting career with her first Telugu film and took on several roles, including a lead in Saradaga Kasepu and a cameo in Orange, but these films didn't help her much. 

She returned to Bollywood in 2012 with Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal. In 2014, she acted in Veta, her first Kannada film Savaari 2, and Malayalam film Koothara. 

Participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
5/6

In 2019, she starred in Divya Drishti and played the lead in Pishachini in 2022. In 2023, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and finished seventh. And is now one of the contestants on Salman Kan's show Bigg Boss 18. 

Followere on social media

Followere on social media
6/6

Nyra Banerjee has a strong social media presence, with 6.3 million followers on Instagram. She frequently shares stylish and eye-catching photos, keeping her fans updated on her life.

