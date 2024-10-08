Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Nyra Banerjee has a huge fan following on social media, she often shares eye-catching pictures in stylish outfits on Instagram.

Meet the actress set to win hearts in Bigg Boss 18! Nyra Banerjee, known for her roles in various TV serials, brought 400 pairs of clothes to the show. The highly anticipated season of Salman Khan's show premiered on October 6, 2024, at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

Take a look at Nyra and her lifestyle: