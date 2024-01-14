Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Vicky Jain's sister looks stunning in her photos that she posts on social media.
Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, who is a businessman by profession, are inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, their mothers also entered the controversial house and met their children.
Both Vicky and Ankita are performing well in Bigg Boss 17 house, they never fail to grab attention and so is their family. Not only the couple, but their family is also making headlines for their good looks.
Let's see photos of Vicky's stunning sister today:
1. Varsha Jain
Vicky Jain's sister Varsha is a true style icon, these photos are the proof.
2. Stunner
These photos that Varsha posts on social media prove that she is a stunner, who never fails to turn heads with her style.
3. Family bond
It seems Varsha shares a very strong bond with her family as she often posts photos with Vicky, Ankita, her father and mother.
4. Special post
On Ankita's birthday, she penned a special note for her and called her the most caring person she knows.
5. Special message for Ankita
She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most strongest and caring person I know your believe in relationships make us family and u bring lot of happiness and togetherness in this family .. thank you for being there in every time when I needed u the most .. love u anku miss u today .. plz win and come @lokhandeankita."