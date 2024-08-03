Meet Aishwarya Rai's co-star, who left Bollywood for TV, one show made her star; quit acting at career's peak for...

Here's a look at the actress who left Bollywood for TV and later became a star.
Many actors who failed to make a mark in Bollywood, turned to television, however, only a few of them could become stars on the small screen. One such actress, who only got supporting roles in films, became a star on television. However, she left acting with no plans of coming back. She is none other than Disha Vakani.
1. Who is Disha Vakani?
Disha Vakani is an Indian theatre, film, and television actress. She was introduced to theatre at a very young age by her father Bhim Vakani, a noted Gujarati theatre personality. Her career in acting began as a child theatre-artiste with her father. She then graduated in the Dramatic arts from Gujarat College and went on to work in popular plays such as kamal Patel v/s Dhamal Patel, Baa Retire Thai Che, and Lali Lila
2. Disha Vakani Bollywood journey
Disha Vakani then went on to do several supporting roles alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in hit films like Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar. She also played the role of a maid in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Story 2050.
3. Disha Vakani left Bollywood for TV
However, the actress later left Bollywood after a brief period of time to join television and became a part of several television shows like Khichdi, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai and Aahat among others.
4. Disha Vakani TV star
Though she starred in several TV shows, she rose to stardom with her role as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ke Ooltah Chashmah. The show made her a star and a household name.
5. Disha Vakani quit acting
However, after being a part of the show for 11 years, the actress left the show at the peak of her career to focus on her family and children and since then hasn't returned to television.
6. Disha Vakani life
Disha Vakani married a Mumbai-based chartered accountant named Mayur Padia on 24 November 2015. The couple became parents to a baby girl in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy in 2022. Disha now lives a life away from the limelight with no plans of making a comeback.