Meet Aishwarya Rai's co-star, who left Bollywood for TV, one show made her star; quit acting at career's peak for...

Many actors who failed to make a mark in Bollywood, turned to television, however, only a few of them could become stars on the small screen. One such actress, who only got supporting roles in films, became a star on television. However, she left acting with no plans of coming back. She is none other than Disha Vakani.