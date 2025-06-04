2 . Was strictly not allowed to do waxing, threading, bleach her face

However, her journey wasn’t without sacrifices. In an interview, Mona revealed that during her time as Jassi, she was strictly not allowed to do waxing, threading, or even bleach her face. The production would even stick extra facial hair on her to maintain the character’s simplicity.

She said, “I couldn’t tell anyone how I looked in real life… the first award I got was as Jasmeet Walia, not Mona Singh.”