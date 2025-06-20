2 . Ate leftovers from thrash

2

One of her earliest jobs was serving food at Tina and Anil Ambani’s wedding, for which she earned only ₹50 a day. During her toughest times, Rakhi has openly shared that she often went hungry and sometimes ate leftovers from trash bins just to survive.

Growing up in a conservative home, Rakhi was not allowed to dance or express herself freely.