Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Here's all you need to know about the actor who gave 12 flops and only 1 hit in 18 years.
This actor, who started his career with television, failed to make it big in Bollywood. He was known because of his maternal uncle but later became a star with his comedy roles. The actor who once struggled to pay rent, now lives a luxurious life. He is none other than Krushna Abhishek.
1. Who is Krushna Abhishek?
Krushna Abhishek is an Indian actor, comedian and television host. He is Govinda’s nephew and is best known for his shows Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show.
2. Krushna Abhishek struggle story
Krushna Abhishek lost his mother when he was just 2 years old after a battle with cancer. The actor and comedian recalled facing financial crunch and not having money to even pay his rent before making it big in the industry. He even recalled doing TV shows only for money and to survive in Mumbai.
3. Krushna Abhishek TV career
Krushna Abhishek started his career with television starring in the show Just Mohabbat. However, it was with comedy circus that he gained stardom. He became a household name with comedy shows like Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and more.
4. Krushna Abhishek Bollywood career
Krushna Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with the film Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai which failed at the box office. Then he left Bollywood and worked in several Bhojpuri films. He later came back to Hindi cinema only to get back to back flops. The actor in his career has given only 1 hit and rest all his films flopped at the box office.
5. Krushna Abhishek fees and net worth
According to reports, Krushna Abhishek charged Rs 12 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show and is a star on television. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40 crore and lives a luxurious life.
6. Krushna Abhishek work front
Meanwhile, currently, Krushna Abhishek is impressing everyone with his performance in the cooking show Laughter Chefs which also features his wife Kashmera Shah, Ali Gony, Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh and others.