4 . Amar Upadhyay's on-screen death was mourned by India

In 2001, the makers brought a twist to the series by showing the death of Mihir Virani. The makers had no idea that Mihir's death would get such a major reaction from the Indian audiences. In several interviews, Amar said that he received letters written in blood. He also said that 15-20 women in white sarees gathered outside his house, and that left his mom furious.

In Bharti and Harsh's podcast, Amar revealed that the night when his death episode was aired, he had to rush to the Balaji office to answer calls and assure his fans that he was alive. Amar said that around 2 am he was busy answering calls and consoling them.