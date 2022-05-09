Search icon
Lock Upp sucess bash: Kangana Ranaut flaunts her sexy curves in dress featuring thigh-high slit

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos from Lock Upp success party.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 09, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

After weeks of controversies, unexpected confessions, and other things, Lock Upp season 1 came to a close. The show kept viewers entertained, and the audience rose daily. The show's successful run came to an end two days ago. Following that, the producers hosted a success party at which all of the contenders, Kangana Ranaut, and others were invited. Kangana Ranaut stole the show with her gorgeous ensemble, and she has now shared some images of it.

1. Kangana Ranaut's outfit

Kangana Ranaut's outfit
1/7

In a glittering off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, the actress looked stunning.

2. Kangana's hairdo and footwear

Kangana's hairdo and footwear
2/7

The actress let her hair down and wore her dress with high heels for the event.

3. Kangana Ranaut's makeup

Kangana Ranaut's makeup
3/7

Kangana Ranaut wore a beautiful base, glitter eyeshadow, and a subtle lip shade.

4. Kangana Ranaut with Ekta Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut with Ekta Kapoor
4/7

Kangana Ranaut was seen posing with Ekta Kapoor, the maker of Lock Upo, at the success bash.

5. Kangana Ranaut poses for paps

Kangana Ranaut poses for paps
5/7

Kangana Ranaut was seen posing for photographers as she arrived at the success party.

6. Kangana Ranaut;s Lock Upp Looks

Kangana Ranaut;s Lock Upp Looks
6/7

Kangana Ranaut took every effort to look her best in every show. In every clothing she donned, she exuded boss lady vibes.

7. Kangana Ranaut as Lock Upp host

Kangana Ranaut as Lock Upp host
7/7

When it came to Kangana Ranaut's hosting, the audience had varied feelings. Some thought she was biassed towards a few stars, while others stated she was the best host.

