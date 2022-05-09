Lock Upp sucess bash: Kangana Ranaut flaunts her sexy curves in dress featuring thigh-high slit

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos from Lock Upp success party.
After weeks of controversies, unexpected confessions, and other things, Lock Upp season 1 came to a close. The show kept viewers entertained, and the audience rose daily. The show's successful run came to an end two days ago. Following that, the producers hosted a success party at which all of the contenders, Kangana Ranaut, and others were invited. Kangana Ranaut stole the show with her gorgeous ensemble, and she has now shared some images of it.
1. Kangana Ranaut's outfit
In a glittering off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, the actress looked stunning.
2. Kangana's hairdo and footwear
The actress let her hair down and wore her dress with high heels for the event.
3. Kangana Ranaut's makeup
Kangana Ranaut wore a beautiful base, glitter eyeshadow, and a subtle lip shade.
4. Kangana Ranaut with Ekta Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut was seen posing with Ekta Kapoor, the maker of Lock Upo, at the success bash.
5. Kangana Ranaut poses for paps
Kangana Ranaut was seen posing for photographers as she arrived at the success party.
6. Kangana Ranaut;s Lock Upp Looks
Kangana Ranaut took every effort to look her best in every show. In every clothing she donned, she exuded boss lady vibes.
7. Kangana Ranaut as Lock Upp host
When it came to Kangana Ranaut's hosting, the audience had varied feelings. Some thought she was biassed towards a few stars, while others stated she was the best host.