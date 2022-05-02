Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, 6 others enter finale week of Kangana Ranaut's show

Lock Upp: As the show has entered into finale week, let's take a look at the contestants who will fight for the glory.
Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock Upp has entered into finale week. So, let's take a look at the contestants who will fight for the ultimate title. Before going ahead, let us tell you that Kangana didn't evict anyone from Sunday's Judgement Day episode. But she has retained Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde as the weakest two. They will have to fight a dangal to become finalists. Till now, we have only one confirmed contestant who is the finalist. However, there are five others players who have entered into finale week, and they will do whatever it takes to win the show. Let's take a look at the contestants of the finale week. (All images source: File Photos)
1. Shivam Sharma
The Boombam of the house, Shivam Sharma is the first contestant and till now the only contestant who has won the Ticket to Finale. Shivam is the perfect example of the underdog, as he earned the finale spot when no one expected him to be.
2. Munawar Faruqui
Here comes people's favourite, comedian Munawar Faruqui who has won his way out to earn the spot in the finale week.
3. Prince Narula
The champion of reality shows, Prince Narula also earned the spot in the finale week. Even though Prince was the last enterant in the show, he played his smart game and fixed a spot for the final fight.
4. Azma Fallah
Azma Fallah is the perfect example of 'chota packet bada dhamaka,' and Azma was promoted to the finale week after Kangana saved her from elimination.
5. Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora was also protected by Kangana Ranaut from elimination. Rananut feels that Anjali deserves another chance to fight for glory.
6. Payal Rohatgi
Kangana Ranaut has made the finale week interesting by saving Payal Rohatgi and taking her to the finale week.
7. Poonam Pandey-Saisha Shinde
There is a reason why Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde have been placed together, as these two ladies are still in the bottom two. Poonam and Saisha will have to fight their way to earn the spot, and one of them will be the finalist. There will be a mid-week competition between these two, and it will decide who will stay.