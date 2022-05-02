Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, 6 others enter finale week of Kangana Ranaut's show

Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock Upp has entered into finale week. So, let's take a look at the contestants who will fight for the ultimate title. Before going ahead, let us tell you that Kangana didn't evict anyone from Sunday's Judgement Day episode. But she has retained Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde as the weakest two. They will have to fight a dangal to become finalists. Till now, we have only one confirmed contestant who is the finalist. However, there are five others players who have entered into finale week, and they will do whatever it takes to win the show. Let's take a look at the contestants of the finale week. (All images source: File Photos)