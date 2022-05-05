Lock Upp Finale: Prince Narula, Mandana Karimi, other wildcard entries who rocked Kangana Ranaut's show

From Zeeshan Khan to Azma Fallah, here's a look at contestants who were jailed in Lock Upp as wildcard entries.
The first season of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp began streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27 with thirteen controversial celebrities. Seven more celebs joined the show mid-way as wildcard entries and made the journey difficult for the inmates locked inside the show since the first day.
Out of these total twenty contestants, seven are left remaining in the show as of Wednesday, May 4. Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula have been declared as the two finalists, while the rest five namely Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, and Azma Fallah are still fighting it out among themselves to enter the Grand Finale scheduled on Saturday, May 7.
As the show concludes this week with a blockbuster finale, let's have a look at the seven wildcard entries who rocked the first season of Lock Upp. (All images: File photos)
1. Ali Mercchant
As Ali Mercchant's ex-wife Sara Khan had entered the show on Day 1, it was inevitable that his entry would lead to more controversies. Ali was the first wildcard entry as he entered the show on Day 15 and his presence led to Sara's game getting weakened and she was evicted on Day 28. Ali surprisingly stayed till the eighth week as his game became predictable and was evicted by Kangana on Day 56.
2. Chetan Hansraj
Chetan Hansraj, who had famous played negative roles in various television shows, turned out to be the villain in Lock Upp too. He entered the show on Day 21 and was thrown out of the show within six days on Day 27 by jailor Karan Kundrra due to his extremely rude behaviour towards the guards whom he had insulted and abused. He was severely criticised for the same and hence, was locked out from the show.
3. Mandana Karimi
Mandana Karimi entered the show on Day 24 and created a ruckus inside the house by fighting with each and every contestant. She also revealed one of the most shocking secrets about her life as to how she was involved in a secret relationship with a famous Bollywood director and aborted her child with him after he refused to take the responsibility. She was evicted by Kangana from the show on Day 49.
4. Azma Fallah
Azma Fallah had entered Lock Upp, along with Mandana Karimi, on Day 24 and is still surviving in the show and has reached the finale week. She has continuously targeted the other inmates about their personal lives and has been successful in instigating other inmates to fight with her. Her confrontation with another wildcard entry Zeeshan Khan led to his exit from the show, but more on that later.
5. Vinit Kakar
Certainly, the most disappointing contestant of the first season has been Vinit Kakar who entered the show on Day 28. Seeing his boring, dull and monotonous performance, he should have been evicted after spending just one day but he managed to remain inside the jail till day 42 when Kangana Ranaut bashed her and locked him out of the show. His strategy to evict Munawar proved to be an utter failure.
6. Zeeshan Khan
Along with Vinit, Zeeshan Khan also entered the show on Day 28 and was proving to be one of the strongest contenders, until he fought with Azma and Karan had to evict him out of the show on Day 51. Before Lock Upp, Zeeshan was seen inside Bigg Boss OTT and he was similarly evicted from the Karan Johar-hosted show due to his physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal in the show that streamed on Voot.
7. Prince Narula
Winner of several reality shows in the past including Bigg Boss, MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, and Nach Baliye, Kangana had introduced Prince Narula as the challenger on Day 49. He was labelled as the troublemaker by the makers and indeed caused a lot of trouble for the other inmates as he became the second finalist. Though if he is made the winner, it would be unfair to other inmates who have survived Lock Upp since Day 1.