Lock Upp Finale: Prince Narula, Mandana Karimi, other wildcard entries who rocked Kangana Ranaut's show

From Zeeshan Khan to Azma Fallah, here's a look at contestants who were jailed in Lock Upp as wildcard entries.

The first season of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp began streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27 with thirteen controversial celebrities. Seven more celebs joined the show mid-way as wildcard entries and made the journey difficult for the inmates locked inside the show since the first day.

Out of these total twenty contestants, seven are left remaining in the show as of Wednesday, May 4. Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula have been declared as the two finalists, while the rest five namely Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, and Azma Fallah are still fighting it out among themselves to enter the Grand Finale scheduled on Saturday, May 7.

As the show concludes this week with a blockbuster finale, let's have a look at the seven wildcard entries who rocked the first season of Lock Upp. (All images: File photos)