'Lock Upp': Meet the controversial contestants of Kangana Ranaut's reality show

Kangana Ranaut launched her own reality show 'Lock Upp' on Sunday, February 27, with much fanfare. From stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, actress Payal Rohatgi to political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, wrestler Babita Phogat; here's the list of the thirteen contestants in Ekta Kapoor-backed show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel'. From February 27 onwards, ALTBalaji and MX Player have started the live streaming of the reality show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will also allow the audiences to interact directly with the contestants.