'Lock Upp': Meet the controversial contestants of Kangana Ranaut's reality show

13 celebrities have agreed to be locked up inside Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show.
Kangana Ranaut launched her own reality show 'Lock Upp' on Sunday, February 27, with much fanfare. From stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, actress Payal Rohatgi to political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, wrestler Babita Phogat; here's the list of the thirteen contestants in Ekta Kapoor-backed show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel'. From February 27 onwards, ALTBalaji and MX Player have started the live streaming of the reality show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will also allow the audiences to interact directly with the contestants.
1. Munawar Faruqui
The stand-up comedian has been in the news since he was jailed in 2021 after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his shows. Later in 2021, his 12 shows were cancelled within two months. (Image source: File photo)
2. Babita Phogat
The wrestler, whose role was portrayed by Sanya Malhotra in 'Dangal', won various medals for India at the international sporting events including Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. (Image source: File photo)
3. Chakrapani
Known as Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, he organised 'gomutra party' (cow urine party) with the claims of curing coronavirus in 2020. It will be interesting to see his antics inside the reality show. (Image source: Swami Chakrapani/Twitter)
4. Sara Khan
Popular television actress Sara Khan, who also participated in 'Bigg Boss 4', will also be seen in 'Lock Upp'. She famously married TV actor Ali Merchant inside the Bigg Boss house in 2010, but later divorced him after two months in 2011. (Image source: Sara Khan/Instagram)
5. Saisha Shinde
Designer Saisha Shinde, who was previously Swapnil Shinde, has been in the news since she came out as a transwoman in 2021. She has talked about her struggles in her social media posts and interview since last year. (Image source: Saisha Shinde/Instagram)
6. Karanvir Bohra
Among the top five contestants in 'Bigg Boss 12', Karanvir Bohra has also entered Kangana's show. He has also appeared in popular reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', and 'Fear Factor'. (Image source: File photo)
7. Nisha Rawal
Nisha Rawal has been in controversies since she accused her ex-husband and popular television actor Karan Mehra 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame of domestic violence and an extramarital affair in 2021. (Image source: File photo)
8. Tehseen Poonawalla
Tehseen Poonawalla, who was seen earlier in 'Bigg Boss 13', describes himself as a venture capitalist, humanistic, TEDx speaker, and political analyst. His political statements could create controversy in the show. (Image source: Tehseen Poonawalla/Instagram)
9. Payal Rohatgi
Film and television actress Payal Rohtagi, who remains in the headlines due to her controversial statements, was also a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 2'. She has featured in films such as 'Corporate', 'Plan' and 'Dil Kabaddi'. (Image source: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram)
10. Siddharth Sharma
After appearing in reality shows like 'MTV Splitsvilla' and 'MTV Big F', Siddharth portrayed the lead role in ALT Balaji's web series 'Puncch Beat'. Siddharth is quite popular on social media. (Image source: Siddharth Sharma/Instagram)
11. Poonam Pandey
The controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Nasha', will be adding glamour to the reality show. She prefers to grab attention by posting revealing photos on social media. (Image source: File photo)
12. Shivam Sharma
Shivam Sharma, who finished as the runner-up in the latest season of 'MTV Splitsvilla', irritated everyone with his shayari on the show. He could cause major trouble for other participants due to his annoying behavior. (Image source: Shivam Sharma/Instagram)
13. Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora is a popular social media influencer with 10.8 million followers on Instagram, even more than Kangana Ranaut's followers on the photo and video sharing platform. (Image source: Anjali Arora/Instagram)