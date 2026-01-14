Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star
TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Jan 14, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
1.Krushna Abhishek - The highest-paid actor of Laughter Chefs 3
As per the news reports, Krushna Abhishek has surpassed the ensemble talent, including Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash, and has become the highest-paid artiste in the show. Reportedly, Krushna Abhishek charges between Rs 10-12 lakh per episode.
2.Bharti Singh fees
Bharti Singh is the second-highest-paid celebrity of Laughter Chefs. As per the reports, she's getting paid between Rs 10-11 lakh per episode.
3.Vivian Dsena salary
Once a TV heartthrob, Vivian Dsena challenged himself to join the funny show, and has now quit after completing a month. Reportedly, during his tenure, Vivian earned Rs 5 lakh per episode.
4.Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra salaries for Laughter Chefs
TV's power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, are also earning well with this show. Reportedly, the Naagin 6 actress charges Rs 2 to 3 lakh per episode, and Karan earns Rs 2 lakh per episode.
5.Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi salary from Laughter Chefs
The master judge chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has also reportedly takes home Rs 2.5 lakh per episode.
6.Elvish Yadav, Jannat Zubai, Aly Goni, others salaries
Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Kashmera Shah are charging Rs 2 lakh per episode. Similarly, Aly Goni and Debina Bonnerjee earn Rs 1.5 lakh, Jannat Zubair and Gurmeet Choudhary charge Rs 1 lakh per episode.