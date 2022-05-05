Koffee With Karan top controversies: From Kangana Ranaut's 'neoptism' remark to Deepika Padukone's dig at Ranbir Kapoor

Ahead of the season 7 premiere, here's a look back at some of the crazy controversies to ever take place on Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar is one of the most influential personalities in Bollywood as he has been directing films since 1998 and has been an integral part of the paradigm shift in Bollywood's approach toward film-making and box office.

He had been running his extremely successful talk show Koffee With Karan for six years, until today when he initially announced that the show is not returning any time soon.

The talk show where top Bollywood celebrities share exclusive gossip and intimate details about their personal lives; has always been the talk of the town. And so, when Karan shared the news that the talk show won't be returning, fans were left disappointed. However, hours later, Karan dropped another announcement stating that the show will not return on TV and instead would be premiering on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

With the new season being announced and excitement and expectation among fans for Koffee With Karan season 7 already skyrocketing, here are some unforgettable throwback moments from the show that have apparently been etched as some of the greatest moments on Indian television.

Here's a look back at some of the crazy controversies to ever take place on Koffee With Karan.