Koffee With Karan 7: From Best Moment to Best Rapid Fire, here are winners of Koffee Awards in season finale

Koffee With Karan 7 ended with a special thirteenth episode titled The Koffee Awards in which popular content creators and internet sensation Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM acted as the jury and picked their favourites in different categories. Here is a look at the winners of the Koffee Awards for season 7. (All images: File photos)
1. Best Moment
Sonam Kapoor calling Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra as Shiva Number 1 and Arjun Kapoor's hilarious reaction to the same was picked as the Best Moment of Season 7. When Karan called Sonam to let her know that she has won the award, the actress invited the filmmaker to come to her home to meet her and Anand's baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
2. Best Rapid Fire
Before announcing the winner, Karan shared that he felt the rapid-fire round this season was underwhelming. But, Ranveer Singh's quick and witty answers were appreciated by the four jury members and thus the 83 actor was chosen as the winner of the Best Rapid Fire. When Karan tried connecting with him a couple of times, Ranveer didn't pick up the call.
3. Best Episode
The first episode, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who are leading Karan's next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was picked as the Best Episode, especially because of Ranveer's hilarious mimicry of Dharmendra, Aamir Khan, and others. When Karan called Alia to congratulate her, the six of them joked about her viral meme dialogue 'Shivaaaa' from Brahmastra.
4. Best Performance - Female
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut on Koffee With Karan when she shared the couch with Akshay Kumar for the third episode this season. The jury was first divided among Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor's names but then decided on the Kushi actress for Best Performance - Female. Even she didn't pick up Karan's call just like Ranveer.
5. Best Performance - Male
Arjun Kapoor was unanimously chosen as Best Performance - Male for being candid and vulnerable on the Koffee couch. The actor had even opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Malaika Arora in the show. As Karan called Arjun, the Ek Villain Returns actor said that he is genuinely happy that people saw his honest side and it is being appreciated by people.