Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Here's everything you need to know about Tushar Kalia, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

  • Sep 26, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 concluded with a spectacular Grand Finale on Sunday, September 25, in which the dancer and choreographer Tushar Kalia was announced as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based show. Here's everything you need to know about him. (All images: Tushar Kalia/Instagram)

1. Tushar Kalia's education and beginning as a dancer

Tushar Kalia's education and beginning as a dancer
1/6

Hailing from Chandigarh, Tushar Kalia completed his schooling and college in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his passion for dancing. He is well versed in the semi-classical Mayurbhanj Chhau and contemporary dance forms.

2. Tushar Kalia as a choreographer

Tushar Kalia as a choreographer
2/6

Tushar began his TV journey as the choreographer on the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and 7 in 2013 and 2014 in which he was paired with popular celebrities. He also worked as the stage director for India's Got Talent 6 and 7 for the next two years.

3. Tushar Kalia as a judge

Tushar Kalia as a judge
3/6

In 2018, Tushar turned as the judge for the reality show Dance Deewane sharing the responsibilities with actress Madhuri Dixit and director Shashank Khaitan and has been the judge for its next two seasons as well in 2019 and 2021.

4. Tushar Kalia's films

Tushar Kalia's films
4/6

Tushar Kalia got his big break in Bollywood when he worked as the choreographer for Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His other film credits include Dhadak, Half Girlfriend, Junglee, War, and Hate Story 4 among others.

5. Tushar Kalia's love life

Tushar Kalia's love life
5/6

Tushar got engaged to his ladylove Triveni Barman in May 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. Here's the picture from their romantic photoshoot in which the couple looks beautiful in white.

6. Tushar Kalia's winning moment

Tushar Kalia's winning moment
6/6

Tushar defeated actor Mohit Malik and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh in the final task to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and took home the cash prize of Rs 20 lakh along with a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift and the show's trophy.

