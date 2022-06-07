Search icon
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani's gorgeous photos will leave you awestruck

Take a look at the scintillating photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani.

Popular television actress Aneri Vajani is currently in the South African city of Cape Town shooting for the upcoming twelfth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty. Here are some of her gorgeous photos that will leave you stunned. (All photos: Aneri Vajani/Instagram)

1. Aneri Vajani stuns in backless dress

Aneri Vajani, known for her character of Malvika 'Mukku' Kapadia in Anupamaa, stuns in this backless dress in the photo she dropped on Women's Day this year.

2. Aneri Vajani memerises in black gown

Aneri Vajani, who has also appeared in shows such as Beyhadh and Laal Ishq, looks desirable and gorgeous in a black gown in these sets of photos.

 

3. Aneri Vajani in relaxed mood

Aneri Vajani looks relaxed reading a book and holding a coffee cup in hand in this photo she shared as a series of Monday Motivation on her Instagram.

4. Aneri Vajani in Sri Lanka

Aneri Vajani dropped these pictures from Sri Lanka which she visited in the second half of 2021. She keeps sharing her vacay pictures from the island nation.

5. Aneri Vajani dazzles in blue lehenga

Aneri Vajani, who has now quit the superhit Star Plus show Anupamaa led by Rupali Ganguly, looks beautiful as she circles around in a blue lehenga choli set.

6. Aneri Vajani as Disney princess

Aneri Vajani, who made her acting debut with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar in 2012, called herself a Disney princess when she shared this photo in a blue gown.

7. Aneri Vajani with Rohit Shetty

Aneri Vajani shared a carousel set of ten photos with Rohit Shetty on Monday, June 6, announcing that the shoot for the stunt-based reality show has begun.

