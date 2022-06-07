Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani's gorgeous photos will leave you awestruck

Popular television actress Aneri Vajani is currently in the South African city of Cape Town shooting for the upcoming twelfth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty. Here are some of her gorgeous photos that will leave you stunned. (All photos: Aneri Vajani/Instagram)