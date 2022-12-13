Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases

Khakhee- The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, Bande Mei Hai Dum have been making headlines because of good content and superb storylines.
2022 has been about rich content flowing seamlessly in all the OTT platforms and cinema halls. Series and films including Kaun Praveen Tambe?, Khakhee- The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, Bande Mei Hai Dum entertained netizens and touched their hearts with their stories.
Take a look:
1. Bandon Mein Tha Dum
Bandon Mei Tha Dum is the greatest fightback for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This is a story of our men in blue who led India to its biggest triumph in test history. And only production houses like Friday storytellers can identify, research and deliver content as important as this.
2. Secrets of Kohinoor
Secrets of the Kohinoor aimed to record the timeless story of the famed diamond. Narrated by National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, this was produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath.
3. Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story
This series started the year with a bang and became one of the top-rated shows. Shot in some of the best locations during the pandemic, it was praised heavily by the audience and the reviewers.
4. Kaun Pravin Tambe?
The name itself speaks volumes as it is about the 40-year-old cricketer, launched in IPL. A truly inspirational story of an ordinary guy who followed his dream with passion and dedication in extraordinary circumstances. This story turned out to be a solid inspiration to the thriving youth of today’s time.
5. Khakee
This series is rooted in the interior towns of India. The plot underlines the story of Bihar. The series, premiered on 25th November on Netflix, has received a lot of love and praise from the audience.