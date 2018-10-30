KBC 10: How Aamir Khan helped this Bengal taxi driver achieve his dream of building a college for the poor

A Bengal-based taxi driver has won Rs 25 lakh in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and with the money plans to start a college for the underprivileged at Uttar Purba Thakurchak village in South 24.

Speaking to DNA, Jalaluddin said that he had received a call from the KBC team about a month ago saying that they wanted him to participate in the special ‘Karamveer’ episode, which is aired on Friday.

“I laughed saying that I would not be able to answer a single question, but they informed me that I would be helped by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. I then agreed and went to Mumbai along with my wife and son. They put us up in a five-star hotel, which was a new experience for us. We returned on October 26, and the episode will be aired on November 2.”

He also said that he had answered only two questions and all the others have been answered by Aamir Khan who had come to promote his forthcoming film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

After having forced to drop out of school at a very young age following a severe financial crunch in the family, Jalaluddin had to beg on the streets of Kolkata because his father had been ailing. Later he started pulling rickshaw and after he learned to drive a car in 1977, he started driving a taxi.

“I had to give up my studies, but I always valued education and believe that all India’s problems are due to the lack of proper education. I then converted my home into a primary school. I started off with 22 children of the locality and whatever I earned from taxi driving, keeping the bare basics, I gave out the rest for educating children from poor families,” he said.

With time, as the word spread and people came to know of the social responsibility he has shouldered, many extended help and now he runs two primary schools that have about 400 students and a secondary school from Classes V to X which has 86 students. The number of teachers is 26 and five non-teaching staff members. “I have not yet received the money from KBC and don’t know how much I will receive after tax deduction but whatever the amount is, I know it will not be enough for putting up a college but I am sure if I begin with it, many will come forward to help,” he told DNA.

Asked why he had not approached the state government for help, he said that he was very afraid of the administrative officials, ministers and their intimidating questions. “During the Left Front reign I had been to the Writers’ Buildings once and people perhaps doubted my intentions. They asked me why I was trying to build a school for the poor if I did not have enough to feed my own family,” he said.