Karishma Tanna's Haldi ceremony pictures will make you believe in true love- See pics

It seems like 'Wedding da Season' for the telly world, after Mouni Roy, actress Karishma Tanna is all set to get hitched. See pictures.
After Mouni Roy, another sensation from television is all set to take solemn vows. Actress Karishma Tanna will soon tie the know with Varun Bangera on 5 February in Mumbai. Today, Karishma and Varun's Haldi ceremony took place, and their pictures emote love instantly. (All images source: PR Handout)
1. Meet the Bride
Karishma Tanna has entertained us for many years. From making her identity in television with 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Naagin 3,' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and other shows. Tanna also left her mark in Bollywood with 'Grand Masti' and with a guest appearance in 'Sanju.'
2. Meet the Groom
Karishma Tanna needs no introduction, but let us introduce you to her Dulhe raja, Karishma has chosen real-estate businessman Varun Bangera as her life partner.
3. When did Karishma-Varun get engaged?
Varun Bangera lives a quiet, reserved life. His Instagram account is also private. The duo exchanged rings in November last year, and it was Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor that spilt beans about the duo's engagement. Ekta posted a reel on Instagram from a party, and captioned it saying, "Congrats Varun n karishma ! Best Wilde’s for an awesome future together."
4. The perfect couple
During the Haldi ceremony, Karishma looked stunningly charming in white, and they both looked cute while playing the 'fishing the ring' ceremony.
5. She's the boss
Karishma couldn't stop laughing as she won the game, and as per the ritual, Karishma will be the boss among them. The duo will tie the knot on Saturday, February 5 in Mumbai.