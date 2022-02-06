Karishma Tanna goes down on one knee for husband Varun Bangera- Pics go VIRAL

Karishma Tanna has recently shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with her husband Varun Bangera.
The newly married Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have been making their fans go 'aww' with her cute and adorable pictures on social media. Karishma Tanna recently shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with the caption 'just married.' (All pics: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera
Karishma Tanna, who is known for her style statement, on February 5 got married to Varun Banera in a private and grand ceremony.
2. Karishma Tanna is an entertainer
Karishma Tanna has been entertaining us for so many years. She is one of the most glamorous actresses that we have in the industry.
3. Karishma Tanna's husband
Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera is a real-estate businessman.
4. Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera
Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera is quite a private person. Even, his Instagram profile is private.
5. Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera's wedding pic
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding pictures have been doing rounds on social media. They look adorable together, therefore, their fans have been resharing their pictures again and again.