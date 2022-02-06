Search icon
Karishma Tanna goes down on one knee for husband Varun Bangera- Pics go VIRAL

Karishma Tanna has recently shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with her husband Varun Bangera.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 06, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

The newly married Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have been making their fans go 'aww' with her cute and adorable pictures on social media. Karishma Tanna recently shared her wedding pictures on Instagram with the caption 'just married.'  (All pics: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

Take a look:

1. Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera
1/5

Karishma Tanna, who is known for her style statement, on February 5 got married to Varun Banera in a private and grand ceremony. 

2. Karishma Tanna is an entertainer

Karishma Tanna is an entertainer
2/5

Karishma Tanna has been entertaining us for so many years. She is one of the most glamorous actresses that we have in the industry.

3. Karishma Tanna's husband

Karishma Tanna's husband
3/5

Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera is a real-estate businessman.

 

 

4. Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera
4/5

Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera is quite a private person. Even, his Instagram profile is private.

5. Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera's wedding pic

Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera's wedding pic
5/5

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding pictures have been doing rounds on social media. They look adorable together, therefore, their fans have been resharing their pictures again and again.

