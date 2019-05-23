Karishma Sharma to Krystle D'Souza: Television bahus turn bikini babes as the mercury rises

Actresses who played bahus on Television once are now raising the temperature in a bikini
The summer heat has undoubtedly caught up with all the people living in India. In case that wasn't enough, we now come across some crazy hot photos of Television actresses who are totally getting the tempearture soaring much more by donning a bikini.
Television actresses Karishma Sharma, Kishwer Merchantt, Megha Gupta and Krystle D'Souza were clad in a bikini. All these actresses have gone out on a vacation at some place or another, and are undoubtedly making the most of their time there.
While some of these Television actresses were chilling around the swimming pool, others were just clad in a bikini and posted sensuous-looking photos. These actresses slaying in a bikini is sure to get all your attention. So wouldn't you check out the photos?
1. Karishma Sharma
'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' famed actress Karishma Sharma has been holidaying in Maldives. Donning a yellow bikini amidst banana leaves, she raised the temperature to many levels!
2. Kishwer Merchantt
Kishwer Merchantt was in Lonavala to celebrate a friend's birthday. The popular actress rocked the leopard print bikini and covered her face with a huge 'Do Not Disturb' hat.
3. Krystle D'Souza
Krystle D'Souza is currently making the most of her time in Shimla. She wore a black bralette paired with funky panties.
4. Megha Gupta
'Kumkum' actress Megha Gupta, is spending time relaxing in Sri Lanka. She is married to 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' actor Siddhant Karnick. However latest reports suggested that not all is well between the couple. Anyhow there is no confirmation on the same.
(All photos via Instagram)