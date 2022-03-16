Search icon
From Kaaranvir Bohra, Urvashi Dholakia to Sayantani Ghosh; TV stars who went bankrupt

Here's a look at the popular television celebrities who lost their money and ran into major debts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 16, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

An actor's professional life, be it in the television or film industry, is quite unstable as they might find themselves with no work due to reasons beyond their own control. Here are some television actors who faced such difficult circumstances in life and went bankrupt. (All images: File photos)

1. Kaaranvir Bohra

Kaaranvir Bohra
1/6

Kaaranvir Bohra, who is currently participating in Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp', revealed in one of its recent episodes that he is in 'the worst debt of my life' since 2015. The actor also said that there had been three to four cases against him 'for not paying the money back' and these cases have now been settled.

2. Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani Ghosh
2/6

Sayantani Ghosh, who starred in 'Naagin', had opened up about her financial difficulties in an interview where she had said that her payments for house EMI and car EMI were stuck.

3. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia
3/6

Urvashi, who earned massive fame after portraying the negative character of Komalika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', recently revealed that she did not have the money for her kids' education. She added that this incident taught her to be independent in life.

4. Shardul Pandit

Shardul Pandit
4/6

Shardul Pandit, who participated in 'Bigg Boss 14', had talked about the financial crisis in his life when he mentioned that he had no money to buy his own medicines when he was struggling to become an actor.

5. Ashiesh Roy

Ashiesh Roy
5/6

Seen in popular shows such as 'Byomkesh Bakshi' from 1997 to 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' in 2017, Ashiesh Roy died of kidney ailments in November 2020. He had complained about lack of funds and asked for financial assistance for his dialysis treatment in May two years back.

6. Manmeet Grewal

Manmeet Grewal
6/6

Manmeet Grewal, seen in shows like 'Aadat Se Majboor' and 'Kuldeepak', committed suicide in May 2020 because he was burdened by debt as he had unpaid dues and no work.

