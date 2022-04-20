Karan Kundrra, Rupali Ganguly, Mouni Roy: TV actors who are successful entrepreneurs

Do you think these artists only know to act? Know the other side of these talented artists.
In today's times, a person has to look out for multiple income sources. There are many television artists who have expanded their horizons and have stepped into minting money through their own enterprises. So here we are with a list where you get to know the entrepreneur side of your favourite artists. (All images source: File photos)
1. Karan Kundrra
We start our list with television heartthrob Karan Kundrra. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant owns an international call centre in Jalandhar. Karan's father is also a proficient businessman, and they own an infrastructure business.
2. Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar own a subscription-based, global-level education digital platform 'Ultimate Gurus.'
3. Ronit Roy
Here comes another Roy. Well, Ronit is a telly world superstar, but he also owns a security agency AceSquad Security Services LLP. Ronit's agency is providing security to many actors.
4. Rupali Ganguly
Television's very own Anupamma aka Rupali Ganguly owns an advertising agency, and she runs the company with her father.
5. Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey
We end the list with one of the 'power couple' of television. Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have formed their production house that has backed many Hindi serials and blockbuster Punjabi films. Serials like Udaariyan, Swarn Ghar, and movies like Kala Shah Kala, Qismat and Lahoriye are from their banner