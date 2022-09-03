Search icon
Karan Kundrra drops romantic photos with Tejasswi Prakash, writes 'the moment that broke the Internet'

Take a look at Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's latest viral photos here.

  • Sep 03, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently the most adored pair on Indian television. Fans adore the couple's chemistry, and their photos and videos frequently go viral.

1. Karan Kundrra's post

Karan Kundrra's post
1/5

Karan Kundrra dropped romantic photos from a recent shoot with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

2. TejRan's goofy photo

TejRan's goofy photo
2/5

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen giving goofy expressions after kissing each other.

3. Karan Kundrra's outfit

Karan Kundrra's outfit
3/5

Karan Kundrra can be seen wearing a shimmery coat and black pants.

4. Tejasswi Prakash's outfit

Tejasswi Prakash's outfit
4/5

Tejasswi Prakash on the other hand is wearing a stunning orange coloured long skirt and crop top.

5. TejRan's viral video

TejRan's viral video
5/5

In a viral video of TejRan, the couple could be seen kissing as they went the escalator up and down.

