Kapil Sharma shares his son Trishaan's first birthday photos, calls him 'lead actor'- See pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been our favourite ever since his comedy show was premiered on national television. He is one of the best comedians that we have in the country. On Wednesday, Kapil gave a glimpse of his son Trishaan's first birthday. She dropped a series of pictures on Instagram with his wife Ginni, daughter Anayra Sharma and his mother. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Title:- first bday, Lead actor :- Trishaan, Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa, First photo shoot of #trishaan."

