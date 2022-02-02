Kapil Sharma shares his son Trishaan's first birthday photos, calls him 'lead actor'- See pics

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma dropped his son Trishaan's first birthday photos.
Comedian Kapil Sharma has been our favourite ever since his comedy show was premiered on national television. He is one of the best comedians that we have in the country. On Wednesday, Kapil gave a glimpse of his son Trishaan's first birthday. She dropped a series of pictures on Instagram with his wife Ginni, daughter Anayra Sharma and his mother. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Title:- first bday, Lead actor :- Trishaan, Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa, First photo shoot of #trishaan."
Take a look:
1. Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's son Trishaan was born on February 1, 2021.
2. Kapil Sharma marriage
Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath in the year 2019. Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Mika Singh attended the big fat Indian wedding.
3. Kapil Sharma's daughter
Kapil Sharma and Ginni's first child Anayra was born in the year 2018.
4. Kapil Sharma's mother
Kapil Sharma is very close to his mother. His mother always go with him on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'
5. Kapil Sharma's family
Kapil Sharma often shares pics and videos of his family on Instagram. He leaves no chance to express love for his family on social media.