Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath to become parents: Here's look back at their love story which survived the tough times

As Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to welcome their first child, let's take a look at their eternal love story in detail.
Kapil Sharma married his college sweetheart Ginni Chatrath last year in the month of December. They had dual wedding ceremonies, first as per Hindu rituals and the very next day they tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony. They have known each other since 2005 and Kapil has since then considered Ginni as his lucky charm. Earlier, while talking about tying the knot with Ginni, Kapil had said, "I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai."
He had also spoken about how Ginni's dad had rejected his marriage proposal for her. Kapil further said, "When I started earning well, my mother took my marriage proposal to her family, which got rejected. Inke papaji ne bade pyaar se bola, ‘Shut up’ (laughs!). Thereafter, I got busy with work, while she pursued an MBA in finance. I guess, she kept studying to avoid marriage proposals. At that time, I was settled in Mumbai, and so much was happening in my life. I then realised ki itna kuchh hua hai, but isne kabhi mujhe disturb nahi kiya. Itna patience kisi mein nahi dekha maine. Jab ye sab gadbad chal rahi thi, that’s when I decided that it was the right time to marry. It was my decision because ye toh padhai kare hi jaa rahi thi (laughs!). So, on December 24, 2016, I called and told Ginni that I wanted to marry her. My mother has always been fond of her."
Let's take a look at their eternal love story below:
1. When Kapil introduced Ginni to the world!
On March 18, 2017, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma took to his social media pages and shared the first ever photo posing with Gnni Chatrath. He wrote, "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)"
Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017
2. Love Story!
While talking to Bombay Times, Kapil spoke about his love story with Ginni. He stated, "I have known her for 10 years since my college days in Jalandhar. I used to go to her college to do stand-up comedy. I fell in love with her first, then my mother fell in love with her and that's when I felt I should make it official. She not only completes me but is my better half."
Their relationship has faced a lot of issues, but they stood together like a rock!
3. Kapil's lucky charm!
Comedienne Bharti Singh had called Ginni as Kapil's lucky charm. To which Kapil agreed and told Pinkvilla, "I believe in this completely. There are so many responsibilities on both professional and personal front which now Ginni takes care of, so I don't have to worry so much. She loves me a lot and makes sure that I keep a track of my health, which I had neglected for some time."
4. They are going family way!
After five months of their wedding, Kapil and Ginni are all set to embrace parenthood. Talking about the same, a source stated to Mumbai Mirror, "They got the good news just a few days ago, Ginni’s due date is in December. Kapil has been busy with the shoot of his eponymous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but he has now scheduled his shoot in a way that he gets to spend more with her. She too has been accompanying him on the shoot so they can spend time together."
(All photos via Instagram)