Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath to become parents: Here's look back at their love story which survived the tough times

Kapil Sharma married his college sweetheart Ginni Chatrath last year in the month of December. They had dual wedding ceremonies, first as per Hindu rituals and the very next day they tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony. They have known each other since 2005 and Kapil has since then considered Ginni as his lucky charm. Earlier, while talking about tying the knot with Ginni, Kapil had said, "I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai."

He had also spoken about how Ginni's dad had rejected his marriage proposal for her. Kapil further said, "When I started earning well, my mother took my marriage proposal to her family, which got rejected. Inke papaji ne bade pyaar se bola, ‘Shut up’ (laughs!). Thereafter, I got busy with work, while she pursued an MBA in finance. I guess, she kept studying to avoid marriage proposals. At that time, I was settled in Mumbai, and so much was happening in my life. I then realised ki itna kuchh hua hai, but isne kabhi mujhe disturb nahi kiya. Itna patience kisi mein nahi dekha maine. Jab ye sab gadbad chal rahi thi, that’s when I decided that it was the right time to marry. It was my decision because ye toh padhai kare hi jaa rahi thi (laughs!). So, on December 24, 2016, I called and told Ginni that I wanted to marry her. My mother has always been fond of her."

Let's take a look at their eternal love story below: