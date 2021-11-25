'Kapde pahanna pasand nahi kya': Urfi Javed gets massively trolled for her latest bold looks

Urfi Javed has been both massively criticised and appreciated for her style statement.
‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Urfi Javed has been making headlines with her bold, sexy, and weird outfits. Urfi, who doesn’t care about ‘what people say’, is quite active on social media. The actress has been both massively criticised and appreciated for her style statement. Even though she quite often gets trolled for what she wears, Urfi continues to surprise everyone at every step with something new. Take a look at her latest outfits:
1. Urfi Javed in hoodie top without innerwear
Recently, Urfi Javed wore a bold shimmery hoodie without innerwear for an event in Mumbai. She matched her top with a short skirt. Netizens trolled the actress for not wearing anything under the hoodie. (Picture credit: Urfi Javed- splendid.planet/Instagram)
2. Urfi Javed dons satin slip dress with thigh-high
Urfi Javed opted for a satin slip dress in purple that featured a thigh-high slit that was an extension of a daring peep-hole by the waist when she stepped out. (Picture credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
3. Urfi Javed in a turquoise-coloured see-through dress
4. Urfi Javed in backless outfit
Urfi Javed dropped some pictures on Instagram in which she was seen wearing flaunting her backless top. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "What came first? Egg or chicken?" (Picture credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram)
5. Urfi Javed looks hot in red dress
Urfi Javed raised the temperature when she posted pictures in a red outfit on social media. She can be seen posing with one dress strap down and her hand holding the dress. (Picture credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram)
6. Urfi Javed in figure hugging dress
Urfi Javed posed in a figure-hugging black cut-out dress. Her outfit was a rip-off version of Hollywood actress Kendall Jenner's attire. (Picture credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram)
7. Urfi Javed sizzles in black see through dress
Urfi Javed grabbed attention when she chose to wear a black see-through dress. Sharing the pictures, Urfi wrote, "Not caring much..." (Picture credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram)