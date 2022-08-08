Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde - CONFIRMED list of contestants

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will feature Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.
Colors dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2022 is back with another season, after 5 long years. The official page of Colors TV has started sharing the teaser featuring new contestants. On Sunday, the page shared videos of Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.
1. Paras Kalnawat
Paras Kalnawat is best known for playing Samar in Anupamaa.
2. Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and glamorous actresses in the television industry.
3. Shilpa Shinde
Bigg Boss 12 winner Shilpa Shinde will also participate in the brand new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
4. Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhopper will be seen giving a tough competition to all other participants.
5. Gashmeer Mahajani
As per Serial updates, Gashmeer Mahajani, who was seen in Imlie, will impress us with his dance moves.
6. Niti Taylor
Popular television actress Niti Taylor will also appear in the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
7. Zorawar Kalra
As per the Serial Updates report, chef Zorawar Kalra will amaze viewers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with his dance performances.
8. Mohsin Khan
TV star Mohsin Khan, after winning hearts with his performances in shows, is all set to compete for the trophy.