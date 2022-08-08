Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde - CONFIRMED list of contestants

Colors dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2022 is back with another season, after 5 long years. The official page of Colors TV has started sharing the teaser featuring new contestants. On Sunday, the page shared videos of Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.