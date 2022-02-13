Search icon
Inside 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji’s home in Mumbai - See viral pics

Take a look at some pics of Munmun Dutta's new home.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 13, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Munmun Dutta, who portrays Babita Iyer in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has a sizable social media following. Her admirers want to know more about both her personal and professional lives. Munmum recently purchased a new home and provided a tour of it on YouTube.

1. Dining Area

Her well-designed dining area, which contains a dining table, is the ideal environment for having meals in privacy.

2. Living Room

Munmun's living room has nice couches and a television, making it a relaxing setting.

3. Bedroom

Her bed featured a matching orange headboard and curtains. Her guest room has a green and white colour scheme.

4. Kitchen

Munmun Dutta's kitchen has a modular design and is white and grey in colour.

5. Balcony

Munmun also showed off her balcony, which she had nicely decorated with lights she bought in Turkey.

