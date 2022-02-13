Inside 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji’s home in Mumbai - See viral pics

Take a look at some pics of Munmun Dutta's new home.
Munmun Dutta, who portrays Babita Iyer in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has a sizable social media following. Her admirers want to know more about both her personal and professional lives. Munmum recently purchased a new home and provided a tour of it on YouTube.
1. Dining Area
Her well-designed dining area, which contains a dining table, is the ideal environment for having meals in privacy.
2. Living Room
Munmun's living room has nice couches and a television, making it a relaxing setting.
3. Bedroom
Her bed featured a matching orange headboard and curtains. Her guest room has a green and white colour scheme.
4. Kitchen
Munmun Dutta's kitchen has a modular design and is white and grey in colour.
5. Balcony
Munmun also showed off her balcony, which she had nicely decorated with lights she bought in Turkey.