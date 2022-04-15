Inside Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal’s luxurious house featuring spacious balcony, massive hall

The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge success. Almost everyone on the show, from the sharks (investors) to the contestants, is popular, especially on social media platforms. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and the People Group, was one of the most popular investors on Shark Tank India, and he lives in a modern home that has the perfect mix of luxury and space, at least according to the photographs published by the investor on Instagram.