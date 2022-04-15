Inside Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal’s luxurious house featuring spacious balcony, massive hall

Take a peek at some of the photographs below to see how Anupman Mittal's home looks.
The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge success. Almost everyone on the show, from the sharks (investors) to the contestants, is popular, especially on social media platforms. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and the People Group, was one of the most popular investors on Shark Tank India, and he lives in a modern home that has the perfect mix of luxury and space, at least according to the photographs published by the investor on Instagram.
1. Anupam Mittal's house: Hall
Anupam Mittal's house has a large living room with grey sofa sets, a centre table, and small round tables. In one of his Instagram images, he shows a glass wall on one side of the living room.
2. Anupam Mittal’s house: Mandir/Mini Temple
His home also includes a stunning and minimalistic mini Mandir.
3. Anupam Mittal’s house: Balcony
Anupam Mittal has uploaded a few photos of himself kickboxing and working out in his spacious balcony, which has a seating space.
4. Anupam Mittal’s house: Daughter's room
Anupam Mittal recently shared a cute video of his daughter, in which a glimpse of her room can be seen. There is a play tent and other decorative items on display.
5. Anupam Mittal’s house: Dining area
His dining room is decorated in muted tones, with a dining table and plenty of room to move around.