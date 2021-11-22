Inside pics of TV star Ankita Lokhande’s stylish, luxurious home in Mumbai

Now that she is a well-known actress, Ankita Lokhande owns a lovely flat in Mumbai. Here are some pictures from inside the house.
Ankita Lokhande, a popular television actress, was born in Indore on December 19, 1984, to her reporter father Shashikant and teacher mother Vandana Phadnis. The young lady had opted to move to the city of dreams, Mumbai, in 2005, after completing her schooling and graduation in the city, to pursue her childhood passion of becoming an actor.
1. living room
The space just behind the balcony is stunningly decked with potted plants and stunning fairy lights. Ankita's already magnificent living space is further enhanced by the several sets of single sofas in brilliant colours.
2. Mandala art
Many people are unaware of her hidden knack for creating beautiful Mandala art. Yes! Ankita is a perfectionist when it comes to Mandala paintings, and she has an entire wall in her living room dedicated to all of her self-designed wall paintings.
3. Ambience
Aside from the super-expensive floor rugs, soothing wall colours, furniture, and other creative pieces, the lighting setup throughout the entire house is nothing short of a dream-like ambiance.
4. Bedroom
Ankita Lokhande had taken to her Instagram stories earlier in 2021 and posted an exclusive picture of her bedroom with her large fans, and it had everyone's jaws dropping. One look at the photo and you'll be mesmerised by the tranquil and well-kept bedroom with lovely drapes. The bedroom also has a balcony, and it is nothing short of a dream bedroom for anyone on the planet.
5. Bought house with Sushant Singh Rajput
Ankita Lokhande and her then-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, bought apartments in the prestigious Interface Heights Society in Mumbai's Malad neighbourhood in 2013. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, the ex-couple, had reportedly purchased their fancy residences for a price of Rs. 1 crore.